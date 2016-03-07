We all appreciate a flattering photo of ourselves. And veritable babe Zac Efron is no exception. Fortunately for us, Efron opted to share one such picture with the world this weekend.
The Neighbors 2 actor took to Instagram to share a shot of his, um, rather in-shape upper body. Efron, who is currently filming the upcoming Baywatch movie, posted this candid on Sunday — along with a shout-out to the pap who took it. "Honestly I have a hard time with paparazzi but s/o to this dude," he wrote.
We, too, would like to offer an enthusiastic, gracious, and much-deserved congrats to the dude who captured this moment on camera. We'd also like to extend a sincere "thank you" to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for helping to whip Efron into shape. You'll get to see both actors in all their oil-slathered glory on the big screen, when the Baywatch reboot hits theaters in 2017.
