Zac Efron is pretty much on permanent bae-watch in Refinery29's entertainment department. (May we recommend 30 Times One Of Zac Efron's Muscles Looked Directly At You for your viewing pleasure?) We're pretty big fans of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over here, too. So now that both men are going to be in the upcoming Baywatch movie, based on the '90s TV show, we couldn't be more excited. Neither, apparently, could Efron and The Rock.
On Sunday, Johnson posted a photo on Instagram of Baywatch cast members gathering around for a table read. The group shot includes not only Efron and Johnson, but co-stars Priyanka Chopra, Kelly Rohrbach, Alexandra Daddario, Jon Bass, and Ilfenesh Hadera. The best part of the photo? Efron's exqusitely selected apparel. His sweater reads, "Bae Watch." Well done, Zac, well done.
"Like a proud papa silverback, just look at this talented cool/hot #Baywatch cast.. @ilfenator, @alexannadaddario, @zacefron, @priyankachopra, @kellyrohrbach, @thejonbass and some tatted up, bald brown man with a large head," Johnson captioned the picture. "This squad has been working extremely hard for months for these roles — the time has come — we start shooting TOMORROW. Let's roll and bring the world some beach fun. #BAYWATCH #LifeguardsOnDuty #AndZacHasNiceTits."
We're already excited for the set photos!
We're already excited for the set photos!
Like a proud papa silverback, just look at this talented cool/hot #Baywatch cast.. @ilfenator, @alexannadaddario, @zacefron, @priyankachopra, @kellyrohrbach, @thejonbass and some tatted up, bald brown man with a large head. This squad has been working extremely hard for months for these roles - the time has come - we start shooting TOMORROW. Let's roll and bring the world some beach fun. #BAYWATCH #LifeguardsOnDuty #AndZacHasNiceTits😂 💯👊🏾
Advertisement