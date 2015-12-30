Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shared an intimate portrait of his meaty thighs on Tuesday evening. The actor's thunderous upper-gams look positively Hulk-like in a new post-workout shot he bestowed upon Instagram. "Tonight we trained 'the beefs' aka legs," he wrote. "I passed out after we took this pic from holding my breath and trying to look cool," he added.
It's no surprise The Rock is hitting the gym hard to bulk up those quads. The Ballers star just announced his return to wrestling. Johnson is set to appear at the WWE's Wrestlemania show in Dallas this April. "IT'S OFFICIAL: People's Champ is coming home to do 3 things with THE PEOPLE: Set an ALL-TIME attendance record, ELECTRIFY Dallas like never before & make all time #WRESTLEMANIA history," Johnson wrote in the Instagram announcement.
With thighs like those, we have every confidence The Rock will be electrifying the whole of Texas. And we're going to go do some squats now.
