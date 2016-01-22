Zac Efron Teases Fans With Shirtless Instagram

Before we share Zac Efron's latest Instagram with you, we'd like to issue a gentle reminder. He has a girlfriend. They're very happy. We're very happy for them.
Repeat that over and over as you feast your eyes on this.
Repeat that over and over as you feast your eyes on this.
"I woke up like this," the Dirty Grandpa star joked of his shirtless photo. The image was taken backstage at Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Efron promoted his new film last night.
Alas, he ended up putting a shirt on. He did, however, hug an audience member in honor of National Hugging Day to the tune of "I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight." So you're saying there's a chance?
Advertisement