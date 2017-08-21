Big Little Lies actress Shailene Woodley is considering adding a brand-new title to her name: congresswoman.
According to an interview with The New York Times, the Divergent star reveals that she's thought about running for congress.
Already a political activist — she was arrested at Standing Rock for protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline — Woodley told The New York Times in a new interview that she considered making a real career out of her passion.
"There was a point last year when I was working for Bernie Sanders where I thought, 'Huh, maybe I’ll run for Congress in a couple years,'" the actress told the outlet. "And you know what? I’m not going to rule it out. Who knows? Life is big, and I’m young."
Woodley is clearly going into life with an open mind — which may be the reason why she's since switched her stance on feminism. In 2015, she told NYLON that the feminist label wasn't for her, claiming that she didn't want to be "defined by one thing," and suggested the label was divisive. She has since changed her tune:
"I would today consider myself a feminist," Woodley clarified to The New York Times. "If females start working through the false narrative of jealousy and insecurity fed through a patriarchal society, then not only will we have more women feeling confident in themselves and supportive of one another, but we will start introducing a type of matriarchy, which is what this world needs. We need more softness and more silence and more pause through the chaos."
Of course, Woodley doesn't seem to keen to give up acting any time soon — which may mean that any plans for congress will be put on hold for the immediate future. Still, it's nice to hear that she's looking to make a difference in the world, and is willing to keep an open mind when her former beliefs are challenged. Frankly, we need more of that in politics...and in the world in general.
