How Our Editors Spend $100 At Nordstrom Rack

You're either an off-price shopper or you're not. But if there's a good deal to be had, you better believe we're going to find it — and Nordstrom Rack has to be one of our favorite places to do just that.
If you've yet to unearth the retailer's treasures for yourself, allow us to convince you otherwise. Sure, the experience may not be 100% up to par with an actual Nordstrom experience (though we think the return policy is just about as good), but with brands like Calvin Klein, Adidas, and even Marc Jacobs on steep discount, a longer checkout line is a risk we're willing to take — and a problem that we'll forever love online shopping for solving.
Click ahead to see how members of Refinery29's fashion team would each spend $100 at Nordstrom Rack, and believe us — the most difficult obstacle we faced was limiting our budget to just one Benjamin.