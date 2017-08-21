What To Wear During The Solar Eclipse, According to Astrologers

On Monday, the moon will cover the sun for a brief period in the late morning to early afternoon for the first total solar eclipse visible in the United States since 1979. Even if you can't get to Oregon or South Carolina to see it with your own eyes (with special glasses, of course), it’s a pretty big deal. And because the new moon is in Leo, which rules all things luxurious, why not take advantage of it and really dress up for the occasion?
“With these eclipses, they are really bringing up all of our stuff that’s been holding us back, and with all the different energies, with all of the different belief systems and structures, it really is all corresponding,” Danielle Ayoka, an astrologer who goes by MysticxLipstick on Twitter, tells Refinery29. “There are a lot of good things going on this year that are really propelling people to the point that they really want to be, so if there is a year that you really want to make your dreams come true, it’s going to be this year.” But don’t worry if nothing life-changing happens immediately following the eclipse: “And even if you don’t see all of the results this year, you’re definitely laying out the groundwork for these things to come to fruition because this is the time to get anything that’s getting in your way, out of your way,” she continues.
Astrologers maintain that such a cosmic event is the perfect time to hit the spiritual reset button, and it all starts with what you’re wearing. “For new moons, that’s always a time of growth and abundance, that’s when you want to set your intentions,” Ayoka tells Refinery29. “Green is great color for new moons because it represents growth, health, and abundance.” Astrology Zone’s Susan Miller suggests tapping into the Leo moon by wearing gold tones (and drinking the fanciest champagne you can afford), as well as circular shapes to honor the heavenly beings (hello hoops!). It isn’t all about color, though: Chani Nicholas adds that you need to wear a layer of protection, too. “Black tourmaline and smoky quartz are really good protective crystals” to have on hand, she says.
Pro tip: Ayoka says that breathable, flowy clothing is key. And since the effects of the new moon and eclipse can be felt for the next three days, it isn’t too late to use your wardrobe to manifest something good.