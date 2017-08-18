Story from Beauty

Please Don't Let This Become The Next Kylie Lip Challenge

Samantha Sasso
Instagram is where beauty trends are born... and then, usually, die. More specifically, beauty trends that involve using out-of-the-box objects to achieve a look. Example A: creating a cat-eye with a stiletto heel or dental floss. And while we've seen our fair share of absurd hacks, there's one recent tutorial that has us equal parts confused and... curious?

According to Allure, beauty blogger @mercedesbenssz demonstrated a typical makeup routine on her Instagram page earlier this week, but offered a bizarre hack we hadn't ever seen — involving empty water bottles. Her caption reads, "What is your favorite (NON) alcoholic drink? ? How to tighten your skin and have clear skin. Drink up (water) pour up (water) ?Squeezing empty water bottles and moving upward motion to keeping blood flow circulating to tone and firm the skin." Her trick? Run two empty bottles in upward motions along your cheekbones for a tightened effect — a like laser on a dime. Except, not really.
Upon seeing this, we felt some serious déjà vu. Remember the #KylieLipChallenge? The internet sensation surfaced (and quickly disappeared) on social media last year, inspired by Kylie Jenner's famous lips. The two concepts are eerily similar, in that both are fairly useless.
Sucking the air out of glass jar is as pointless as running two plastic bottles along your face — neither will give you what you're looking for. If anything, the lip challenge taught us that glass is surprisingly weak against internet teenagers looking for a quick plump. But though this water bottle trick has good-ish intentions, it offers no payoff. Increased blood circulation should help collagen production, which should help sagging skin — but an empty water bottle just won't get you there.
If you're really looking to firm your face before putting on your foundation, we suggest an at-home microcurrent device or these derm-approved treatments to use before bed. Save the water bottles for the recycling bin and the bizarre challenges for Survivor.
