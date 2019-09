The power button activates the suctioning device, which kicks on a pulsing sensation. According to the instructions, one click delivers a “quick plump," while a second offers a lower speed for a more intense, targeted plump. Needless to say the entire process reignited my lip craze. Before I started, I applied the thick, tingling serum that comes along with the package. Then, I placed the Kiss gadget on four different sections of my lips (upper left, upper right, lower left, lower right). The instructions say to allow the Kiss to pulse 10 times on each side, but that wasn’t getting me anywhere close to where I needed my lips to be. After 30 pulses, however, I got just the effect I was looking for. The end result was inflamed, swollen, and minimally fuller lips — just enough to see the difference, without the discomfort that often comes with injections.