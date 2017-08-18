For some people, being a triple threat who can sing, act, and dance is enough — but not Zendaya. The girl is adding yet another title to her list of talents — makeup artist — and making us wonder what the hell she can't do. As a spokesperson for Covergirl, Zendaya has filmed a makeup challenge with James Charles and revealed she even does her own makeup for award show red carpets; now, she's sharing her secret to healthy, dewy skin — and it’s so much easier than you might expect.
The star took to her new app to share her “Bare Beat Tutorial,” and in it, she uses what she calls “minimal steps, minimal products, and minimal utensils” for a no-makeup makeup look that's heavy on glow.
But before she gets to her highlight, Zendaya starts with clean, moisturized skin and a concealed base (sans foundation). She follows that up with a shimmery bronzer, cream blush, a taupe-brown brow shade, and a fiber mascara, because, according to her, falsies are just “too much” for anyone on-the-go.
Then she comes in with the “magic step": Before finishing with a highlighter, Zendaya swears by priming her cheekbones and nose with a dab of Aquaphor, the salve that can do it all.
And her cheeks aren’t the only place she likes her gloss — her lips get the love, too. “Let me tell you something about clear gloss. Clear gloss is underrated, under-appreciated. It is a wonderful, wonderful tool,” she says. “It makes all lips look amazing.”
Looks like we'll be making a quick drugstore run and practicing our highlight tonight.
