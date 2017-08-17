LeToya Luckett has found her happily ever after! The former Destiny's Child member announced her engagement on Instagram just hours after it happened.
Luckett, who divorced from her husband last August, has opened herself up to love again. The proposal took place on August 16, which happens to be her new fiancé's birthday. According to her brother's video of the proposal, Luckett planned a surprise birthday dinner for her boo, Dallas entrepreneur Tommicus Walker.
Little did she know, Walker had some tricks of his own up his sleeve.
In the video, you see Luckett trying to keep it together as Walker proposes. When he finally gets down on one knee, she breaks down crying and kneels down to hug him. Luckett and Walker were surrounded by friends and family who couldn't help but ooh and ah. The mood is lightened when Walker has a little trouble getting the ring on her finger and Luckett steps in saying, "I got this."
The Instagram post also features photos of the happy couple and their guests. One special photo has Walker's young daughter in it. They're already a super cute family. Luckett also went to her own Instagram to show off her brand new bling, a gorgeous oval diamond ring.
LeToya Luckett has been close friends with Beyoncé Knowles since the two of them were kids and, of course, she was one of the original members of Destiny's Child. Beyoncé mentions her in that iconic Billboard Millennium Award acceptance speech where she says "I love me some Jay-Z."
Being old friends with Queen Bey isn't the only celebrity connection Luckett has. She actually shares an ex-boyfriend with former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. Both ladies dated NBA star Kevin Durant. When Entertainment Tonight asked her about the relationship in June, she shied away. She's looking towards a future with Walker now. Congratulations to the happy couple!
