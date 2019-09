Fashion people love a good ugly shoe. Check out any street style slideshow, and you're sure to have a thought or two about some of the footwear choices. Of course, we don't exactly mean flip-flops or Crocs (actually, they love those, too...). Rather, we're talking about designer shoes that are just quirky and chunky enough to make a notable statement — think: Marni, Prada, and most recently, Sies Marjan . And, leave it to a former Opening Ceremony designer (whose platform sneakers and funky boots we've come to love over the years) to create a more contemporary-priced line that we've already fallen in love with.