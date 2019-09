Drew Barrymore Interviewed Millie Bobby Brown & Things Got Meta

Though it may have been strange for Millie Bobby Brown to speak to someone who got her start at a young age in a movie that Brown now uses as inspiration for her own acting career, it's pretty clear from the Teen Vogue interview that the two have a lot in common, and it's so sweet to hear them talk about their shared experiences. One area where the duo touch on their similar taste is young women's fashion . Barrymore asked, "In the last decade, younger girls have prematurely aged themselves by how they dress. I didn’t dress crazy then, but I did crazy things. You dress so appropriate for your age." Brown responded that dressing older than she is just isn't for her. She said, "I wear tons of shorts and sneakers." A desire for girls to feel free to enjoy their adolescence is something Brown and Barrymore share. And, of course, they also share a mutual respect for one another's careers, as evidenced by Barrymore's adorable endnote to the interview: "Gertie loves Eleven."