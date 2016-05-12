Can We Take A Moment To Admire Drew Barrymore's '90s Style?

Drew Barrymore is the quintessential child star. Granddaughter to actor John Barrymore, she landed her first advertising gig at 11 months and stole the show in 1982's cult movie, E.T. At 13 years old, she was a regular at Studio 54. By 1990, she had an autobiography under her high-waisted belt. With her cherubic curls and bashful coquettishness (so wonderfully exhibited in 2001's Riding in Cars with Boys), our long, deep, burning desire to be her best friend was lit. And with her artillery of dungarees, crucifix necklaces, knotted grungy plaid shirts, and battered leather jackets, it was no surprise that she earned some serious fashion chops with campaigns for Guess and Miu Miu. Google it, it's freaking epic.
To put it simply: Drew Barrymore was a paradigm for '90s grunge style and she's one of our ultimate #TBT fashion icons. Click ahead to see why.
