Drew Barrymore is the quintessential child star: Granddaughter to John Barrymore, at 11 months she had her first acting gig and stole the show in 1982's cult movie, E.T. At 13 years old she was a regular at Studio 54 and by 1990 she had an autobiography under her high-waisted belt. With her cherubic curls and bashful coquettishness that was so wonderfully exhibited in 2001's Riding In Cars With Boys, our long, deep, burning desire to be her best friend was lit. With her artillery of dungarees, crucifix necklaces, knotted grungy plaid shirts and battered leather jackets, Drew Barrymore was a paradigm for '90s grunge style.



Her greebo style and beguiling looks meant she was taken in by the fashion crowd; she became the face of Guess in 1993 and bagged the now much-Tumblr'd 1995 Miu Miu campaign (it is freaking epic.) Remember when she said "cellar door" in Donnie Darko? Recall her fluffy cardigan in Never Been Kissed? Us too, us too.

