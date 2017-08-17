Paris Hilton Issues An Apology For Her Comments About Trump

After an interview with Marie Claire caused some controversy, Paris Hilton has apologized for her comments regarding the women who came forward to accuse Donald Trump of sexual misconduct.
"I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame," she said in the interview that was released on Tuesday, as well as the full transcript that the author, Irin Carmon, posted on Twitter. "I feel like, a lot of people, when something happens all these opportunists will come out," Hilton continues in the transcript. "They want to get money or get paid to not say anything or get a settlement when nothing really happened. So I don't believe any of that...Because a lot of women, I've seen, like him because he's wealthy and he's charming and good-looking so I feel like a lot of these girls just made the story up. I didn't really pay attention to it."
Advertisement
The reality star has now released a statement clarifying her comments, and apologizing for the hurt that they caused:
"I want to apologize for my comments from an interview I did last year," it begins. "They were part of a much larger story and I am regretful that they were not delivered in the way I had intended.
I was speaking about my own experiences in life and the role of media and fame in our society and it was never my intention for my comments to be misapplied almost a year later. I always believe in helping women have their voices heard and helping create an environment where women feel empowered and believe in themselves.
I am deeply hurt by how this has played out and also deeply sorry. Moving forward I will continue to do what I can to be an advocate for girls and women with the hopes of providing a louder voice for those who may desperately need it."
Advertisement