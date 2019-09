Paris Hilton Issues An Apology For Her Comments About Trump

"I think that they are just trying to get attention and get fame," she said in the interview that was released on Tuesday, as well as the full transcript that the author , Irin Carmon, posted on Twitter. "I feel like, a lot of people, when something happens all these opportunists will come out," Hilton continues in the transcript. "They want to get money or get paid to not say anything or get a settlement when nothing really happened. So I don't believe any of that...Because a lot of women, I've seen, like him because he's wealthy and he's charming and good-looking so I feel like a lot of these girls just made the story up. I didn't really pay attention to it."