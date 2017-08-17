There's this meme that floats around on Instagram every so often, stating that there's no greater trust than the kind you instill in your eyebrow waxer (or threader). And it's true — for a lot of people, brows are just as important to the face as Drogon is to Daenerys, so there is no room for error. That's why, when it comes to the styling products we choose, we don't mess around. And if there's one item that brow enthusiasts swear by repeatedly, it's the Marc Jacobs Brow Wow.
While there are semi-permanent treatments flooding our feeds daily (like micro-needling and microfeathering), plenty of makeup lovers prefer to stick to pencils, pomades, and powders. And in our opinions, the Brow Wow is a game-changer. The pencil tip is fine — probably the thinnest we've ever seen — which allows you to fill in every sparse area on your arches for a more natural-looking effect. Even better, the formula is completely waterproof, so you don't have to worry about your brows smudging off after a few minutes too long in the sweltering heat.
But if you have a hard time spending $25 on a brow product — or would just rather put that money toward margaritas at happy hour — then we have some good news. Marc Jacobs is offering a major discount on the Brow Wow pencil right now, so you can get the stuff for half the price. All you have to do is head to the brand's website, add a Brow Wow pencil (or five) to cart, and then enter the code "BROWWOW!" to get 50% off. Luckily, the offer doesn't end until August 31, so you have plenty of time to finish that marg.
