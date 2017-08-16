Flights To Chicago Are Only $82 Right Now, So We're Already Packing Our Bags

If you live in New York, you probably have a love-hate relationship with the city. On one hand, the city’s culture, food, and shopping are almost impossible to resist. On the other hand, there are definitely some parts of New York that are pretty much unbearable (here’s looking at you, NYC subway).
So if you’re looking to take a break from your twisted relationship with New York, but don’t want to give up the perks of city living, look no further. According to The Flight Deal, American Airlines is offering crazy-cheap flights to Chicago. And when we say cheap, we mean it. Roundtrip fares start at just $82.
This deal is particularly good for trips in November, or from January 2018 until early February 2018. While that may mean you have to put up with a bit of Chicago’s infamous winter weather, the city is definitely worth it. Plus, downtown Chicago has a group of pedestrian tunnels called the Pedway, so you might not even have to go outside. How ideal is that?
If you’re already craving a big slice of deep-dish pizza and a Chicago-style hot dog, head on over to ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search to find the best flight. If you’ve never used the ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search before, The Flight Deal has a guide for beginners. The deal is good from LaGuardia Airport to O’Hare Airport and vice versa. Make sure to put “aa” in the advanced controls to get the low fares American Airlines is offering. To score this deal, you’ll need to book at least 21 days in advance.
Here’s a screenshot of what your search criteria should look like, but you can change the dates to your liking:
Chicago is the perfect antidote to any New York troubles that might be ailing you. It’s got a metropolitan flair just like New York, but there’s plenty to see and do that feels different and exciting. And at the end of your trip, New York will always be there to welcome you home. Happy travels!
