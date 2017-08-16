Watch enough Friends, and you might notice something: Rachel Green's nipples protruding through her shirt.
Yep, back in the day, Jennifer Aniston's chest was often visible underneath her clothes — long before the #FreeTheNipple movement shed light on the archaic and sexist notion that women should keep their nipples hidden.
What does Aniston have to say about that? The sitcom star has zero qualms about the world seeing what's underneath her bra.
In a recent interview with Vogue, the Horrible Bosses star opened up about her boobs being famous in their own right.
"Yeah, I don’t know what to say about that! It’s just one of those things, I guess," Aniston explained to Vogue when asked how she felt about being the "OG" member of the #FreeTheNipple movement.
Advertisement
She added:
"I wear a bra, I don’t know what to tell ya! And I don’t know why we’re supposed to be ashamed of them — it’s just the way my breasts are! But hey, OG, I’m not going to complain!"
It's refreshing to hear that Aniston isn't the least bit embarrassed by her breasts because, uh, when was the last time you heard a guy wanting to cover his nipples? Instagram may not approve of women's nipples — they still get flagged for censorship — but that doesn't make them anything to be ashamed of.
With sheer tops being spotted on so many celebrities, from Rihanna to Kendall Jenner, it seems that plenty of people are channeling their inner Aniston and displaying their nipples for the whole world to see. While it's cool if you don't want to show off what's underneath your shirt, the more women who don't give an eff about doing so puts us closer to equality with the men for whom this will never be a real issue.
Thanks for being the OG, Aniston. You've given us yet another reason to binge on Friends.
Advertisement