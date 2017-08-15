Whether she’s on a red carpet, cooking dinner at Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s house, or taking a topless Instagram selfie, Salma Hayek defines bombshell beauty. You’d be a fool not to want to know exactly what goes into her daily beauty routine. But if you were hoping for a comprehensive, product-by-product breakdown of everything you can purchase to look like Salma Hayek (or at least feel like you might eventually look like Salma Hayek if you keep using them for long enough), you’ll have to look elsewhere.
The award-winning actress and producer shared the details of her go-to beauty products, tips, tricks, and philosophies in a new interview with the New York Times, and she’s surprisingly low-key for a permanent A-lister. In fact, she doesn’t even wash her face in the morning. “My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day,” Hayek said. “Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up?”
As for what the star does use to get ready, it’s the perfect mix of high and low. She told the publication that she loves Biologique Recherche Grand Millésime serum ($237) and Anne Semonin Precious Serum (€119, or around $139) for her skin and keeps a tub of the Sisley Nutritive Lip Balm ($74) in her purse, but for her most important red-carpet appearances it all comes down to the Cinema Secrets Ultimate Corrector ($16). And her favorite makeup brushes? EcoTools, which start at $4.99.
Hayek may be one of the most famous actresses in the world, married to one of the richest men in the world, but her beauty routine seems refreshingly normal. Her dinner party guest list, on the other hand? Maybe not so much.
