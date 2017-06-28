Salma Hayek Is Bringing Sexy Back (Literally) In Stunning Topless Photo

After a night out on the town, there's almost no better feeling than coming home and taking off your bra and heels, and by the looks of Salma Hayek's latest Instagram post, she agrees.
The actress posted a seriously stunning snap of herself completely topless on Sunday night with the caption, "When the party is over...Cuando se acaba la fiesta." In the image, Hayek flaunts shimmery rose eyelids and a soft pink pout, tilting her head back and exposing her back. If #BackGoals weren't a thing before, they sure are now.
The post, which has garnered over 164,000 likes so far, has yet to be taken down by Instagram. You might be thinking, "Well, that's because she doesn't actually show her nipples," but if the service's past actions — removing photos featuring menstruation and even cellulite — tell us anything, it's that the company doesn't have the best track record with supporting women's body liberation.
Photos like Hayek's are important reminders that bodies are beautiful and should be celebrated at every age and at every size. The Beatriz At Dinner star recently opened up to DuJour about aging and her decision to stay away from Botox.
"If there was something you could do that would keep you looking good, I would do it," Hayek told DuJour. "But, I'm in love with my husband [François-Henri Pinault], and I want to look like a lovely lady when I'm 70. I want him to see me and think, 'Okay, my girl is old now, but there's still beauty there.'"
Though we totally support Hayek's decision not to get Botox, we also completely support people making decisions about their own bodies, so long as they are healthy and safe. In fact, Christine Barberich, global editor-in-chief and co-creator of Refinery29, detailed her wonderful and freeing experience with Botox last year, proving that there is no one-size-fits-all approach to beauty.
Hayek is the latest celebrity to pose topless on Instagram, following people like Paris Jackson, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Nicki Minaj, and Halle Berry.
