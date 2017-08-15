Plenty of people have a faint memory of when Kim Kardashian dated Kris Humphries, but not everyone remembers Kardashian's romance with Raviv "Ricky" Ullman, a.k.a. the titular star of Phil of the Future.
Okay, so these two didn't actually date — but they did share an onscreen kiss, as Ullman so thoughtfully reminded the world.
The year was 2007, and Ullman — who also starred in iconic Disney Channel Original Movie Pixel Perfect — appeared in a TV pilot that never aired. (Buzzfeed points out that it's basically like it never existed, since there are zero traces of it online.) The one-time Disney kid's co-star in the pilot? None other than Kim, who was still making her ascent to global domination at the time, as Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiered in 2007. Apparently, Kardashian had tried her hand at acting, as the reality star played Ullman's girlfriend on the would-be series.
"As the world burns, here's an insane throwback from 2007 where I played a douchey VJ with awful sideburns for MTV and @kimkardashian played my girlfriend. Ellie Kemper played my boss and Adam Pally was hilarious in it."
For those wondering where Ullman got his hands on the unaired pilot, he, apparently, had it all along:
"The shit you find on hard drives," the actor added.
Ullman previously added the hashtag #kanyegotmysloppyseconds, but quickly realized the icky connotations of the "joke," and issued an apology on Twitter:
"Obviously more important things going on right now, but just gotta say nothing but respect for Kim & Kanye. All in the name of silliness," penned the actor.
Obviously more important things going on right now, but just gotta say nothing but respect for Kim & Kanye. All in the name of silliness. ?— Raviv Ullman (@ravivullman) August 15, 2017
Kardashian has yet to comment on the silliness.
As for what Ullman is doing now, the one-time TV star is now a Brooklynite and accomplished stage actor. Guess being an MTV VJ didn't work out for him, but at least he'll always have the memories.
