Chris Hemsworth Revealed Which Other Chris Intimidates Him

If you're a pop culture fan, you probably have a favorite (and possibly least favorite) Hollywood Chris. There's Chris Pine, of Wonder Woman and Star Trek fame. Or maybe you've been a fan of Guardians of the Galaxy's Chris Pratt since his Parks and Recreation days. And who can forget Chris Evans, Captain America himself, who's recently taken to criticizing President Trump on Twitter? Of course, last but not least, there's Chris Hemsworth, a.k.a. Thor, and his endearing Australian accent.
Among fans, discussing each Chris's individual merits is a sport of sorts. But how do the four Chrises feel about each other?
Thanks to a recent interview with Elle, we finally have some insight about the Chrises' opinions of one another. When Mickey Rapkin asked Hemsworth, "When was the last time you were intimidated by another man?" his answer was, naturally, that he was intimidated by a different Chris.
"The first time I really met Chris Pratt — and went on set with him and the Guardians — I was weirdly shaken," Hemsworth told Elle. "I don't know why. He's just so charismatic. And good at what he does."
The fan service is wild here. Rapkin didn't even ask Hemsworth to name one of the other Chrises — it was just what came to mind! That's a pretty incredible answer to a fairly innocuous question. (Although, to be fair, there are probably plenty of actors who'd be "shaken" by meeting Chris Pratt.)
Now all we need to know is whether Chris Pine is intimidated by Chris Evans (or vice versa?).
