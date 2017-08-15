Last night's episode of Bachelor In Paradise left a bit to be desired. We still don't know what happened with Corinne and DeMario, and it became abundantly clear that ABC is going to milk it for all that it's worth. We also finished the episode with one very important question: Can Ben Z.'s dog be the next bachelor?
Ben Zorn, from Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette, joined recent contestants like Raven Gates, Danielle Maltby, and Dean Unglert in paradise. There's a lot to like about Zorn, but we're particularly obsessed with the way he talks about his dog.
Meet Zeus, a rottweiler with his own Instagram page and nearly 3,000 followers. I mean, we get it. He's a photogenic little guy. Any girl lucky enough to leave paradise with Zorn gets an adorable new best friend, too.
Ben Zorn just might be stealing the role of "dog lover" from Unglert. Throughout season 13 of The Bachelorette, Unglert filled his Twitter feed with photos of cute dogs. Unglert, himself, was passed the torch from Wells Adams, who has an equally dog-centric Twitter account. Now, all three guys are in paradise together (Adams is technically the bartender, not a contestant). That means we're expecting — no, demanding — a scene with just these guys hanging out by the bar, talking about their favorite dog breeds. That's quality content.
Honestly, why stop there? After The Bachelorette's guest appearance by Rachel Lindsay's dog, Copper, it's obvious that dogs are the real stars of The Bachelor franchise. ABC just needs to embrace it and start a spin-off show as soon as possible.
