Jason Earles' Wedding Was Basically A Disney Channel Reunion

Congratulations are in order for Jason Earles — a.k.a., Jackson Stewart.
The 40-year-old Hannah Montana actor married Katie Drysen on Sunday. (If you're about to open a new Google tab, yes, that does mean Jackson was in his 30s while playing a high schooler and eventual college student on Hannah Montana.)
And if you've been feeling nostalgic for the Disney Channel shows of yore, you'll love the photos from Earles and Drysen's wedding. Earles' fellow Hannah Montana stars Emily Osment and Moises Arias were guests at the event, as was The Suite Life of Zack & Cody's Phillip Lewis. (Lewis, Osment, and Arias also co-starred with Earles in the Disney Channel Original Movie Dadnapped.)
"Casual Dadnapped reunion! Happy wedding day @realdukeofearles, we love you!," Osment captioned an Instagram photo of the Disney channel stars. Scandal fans will also recognize George Newbern, a.k.a. Charlie, who played Osment's father in Dadnapped.
Sadly, though, it doesn't look like Earles' TV family, Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus, was at the wedding.
The outdoor ceremony took place at The Garland in Toluca Lake, California. Before the wedding, Earles and Drysen had been engaged since November 2016, E! News notes. The couple also chose an adorable wedding hashtag: #happilyeverearles2017.
Based on E! News' report, it sounds like Earles and Drysen wrote their own vows for the ceremony, too.
"I love how every day you open my eyes to beauty and unexpected joys that exist all around us," Earles told his bride. In return, Drysen told the actor, "You are my other half, and no one will fit me as perfectly as you do."
