Of Course Khloé Kardashian Trolled Her Mom Over Kylie’s Billion Dollar Status

Morgan Baila
Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic.
Khloé Kardashian has always been the comic relief for the Kardashian family (sorry, Kim), and she's at it again. This time, she's specifically mocking her Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the Kardashian family, over her so-called favoritism for whatever child is making the most money. This kind of joke is one of those "It's only okay when I say it," ones because otherwise this is a pretty rude thing to say about a mother six. But Kris, like us, is totally used to Khloé's antics. And right now? Kris' favorite kid is totally Kylie.
In an Instagram post, Kris congratulated her youngest child, Kylie, for her extremely lucrative makeup endeavor. Kris shared a screenshot Women's Wear Daily article of the growing lip kit and makeup palette empire, Kylie Cosmetics, revealed that the cometic line has made over $420 million dollars in its first 18 months and is on track to to a billion (BILLION) dollar brand by 2022. (Kylie will be 25.) The proud mother shared the photo along with a lengthy, gushing caption. "You are a game changer Kylie and have disrupted the industry you are so passionate about," she writes. "You work tirelessly every single day and your work ethic is second to none. BRAVO!!!!”
Khloé's response, per a screenshot on Marie Claire? "We are dead to her now."
Iconic.
On top of that, yesterday was Kylie's birthday so she got another special call out from her mom.
Adding even more fuel to the fire, Kylie's reality show, Life of Kylie, also premiered last weekend, so her Instagram feed is literally an ode to Kylie Jenner.
Hopefully Kris doesn't have to take a lie detector test anytime soon, otherwise that'd be some bad news for Kim.
