Of Course Khloé Kardashian Trolled Her Mom Over Kylie’s Billion Dollar Status

What an honor to be on your cover WWD! I am beyond proud of my baby... She is not only beautiful inside and out but intelligent, smart, creative, innovative, intuitive and loves her relationship with her fans...You are a game changer Kylie and have disrupted the industry you are so passionate about. You work tirelessly every single day and your work ethic is second to none. BRAVO!!!! I love you.... mommy #kyliecosmetics @kyliecosmetics @kyliejenner #proudmama @wwd @strugatz glam! Hair @andrewfitzsimons MakeUp: @etienneortega
Happy birthday my beauty, @Kyliejenner! 20 today!! I am so proud of the young woman you have become. Kind, generous, hard-working, funny and beautiful inside and out. You are one of a kind, and I'm grateful every day that God gave me you. I love being your mommy! There is so much ahead for you, my angel, and I can't wait to see what your 20s has in store!! I love you more than you will ever know! Mommy xo