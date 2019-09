Would We Have The Kardashians & Swifts Of The World Without Princess Diana?

As an almost-25-year-old, society’s obsession with Diana, Princess of Wales has been omnipresent in my life since birth. Honestly, I don’t even question why people still focus on the late royal’s life, romantic troubles, and macabre death with fanatical detail , almost 20 years to the day since her fatal Paris car crash. That’s why I didn’t expect many revelations from ABC’s latest special, The Story Of Diana, which painstakingly inspects Diana’s life with the help of interviews with historians, biographers, friends, and even her own brother, Charles Spencer. Yet, Diana surprised me by incidentally raising a major question about the celebrities of today as it showed shutterbugs hunting the mother of two down: Would the rabid paparazzi culture surrounding the likes of the Kardashian Taylor Swift , and friends exist without the original media frenzy around Princess Di? The answer is, probably no.