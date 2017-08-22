Would We Have The Kardashians & Swifts Of The World Without Princess Diana?

Now that we’ve brought up Selfie The Book and the youngest Jenner’s Snapchat kingdom, it’s time to recognize Princess Diana also originated the celebrities of today’s positive relationship with the media as well. Many talking heads in the Story Of Diana experts agree the royal had a "symbiotic" relation with media, which she also used to her advantage. “In the ashes of her marriage, she succeeded in creating herself as a brand,” reporter Chris Connelly says.