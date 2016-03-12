The Rolling Stone profile of Macklemore is mostly unremarkable. Macklemore talks about his sobriety, the artistic risk he took with White Privilege II, and how he came into hip-hop. The writer, Jonah Weiner, hangs with Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, Macklemore’s wife, and the nude painting Macklemore has of Justin Bieber with syrup on his chest and a pancake on his nether regions.
You read that 100% correctly.
In Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s recording studio is a wall of miscellany. Weiner writes, “There is a kitschy velvet painting of a bald eagle, an oil painting of Drake dancing and a transfixing rendition of a naked Justin Bieber with maple syrup pouring down his chest onto a pancake balanced on his boner."
"'Ben spent a lot of time buying weird stuff on Etsy,' Lewis says.”
What of this mysterious Bieber painting? Can you acquire one? Well, yes.
Newly released breakfast nude of Justin Bieber in Bora Bora #WhatDoYouPeen #pancake pic.twitter.com/bgEb8x2XQ5— Dan Lacey (@PainterPancakes) October 8, 2015
The painting is one in a series of pancake-themed portraits of celebrities by artist Dan Lacey. They’re all available on his Etsy shop, the Bieber boner pic for the low low price of $10. Also available are images of Taylor Swift, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, and Kanye West.
We don’t even have a joke here. Buy Bieber’s boner. We dare you.
