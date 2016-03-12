Macklemore Owns An Insane Justin Bieber Nude & You Can Too

Michael Hafford
Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
The Rolling Stone profile of Macklemore is mostly unremarkable. Macklemore talks about his sobriety, the artistic risk he took with White Privilege II, and how he came into hip-hop. The writer, Jonah Weiner, hangs with Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, Macklemore’s wife, and the nude painting Macklemore has of Justin Bieber with syrup on his chest and a pancake on his nether regions.

You read that 100% correctly.

In Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s recording studio is a wall of miscellany. Weiner writes, “There is a kitschy velvet painting of a bald eagle, an oil painting of Drake dancing and a transfixing rendition of a naked Justin Bieber with maple syrup pouring down his chest onto a pancake balanced on his boner."

"'Ben spent a lot of time buying weird stuff on Etsy,' Lewis says.”

What of this mysterious Bieber painting? Can you acquire one? Well, yes.

The painting is one in a series of pancake-themed portraits of celebrities by artist Dan Lacey. They’re all available on his Etsy shop, the Bieber boner pic for the low low price of $10. Also available are images of Taylor Swift, Bernie Sanders, Donald Trump, and Kanye West.

We don’t even have a joke here. Buy Bieber’s boner. We dare you.
