The Rolling Stone profile of Macklemore is mostly unremarkable. Macklemore talks about his sobriety, the artistic risk he took with White Privilege II, and how he came into hip-hop. The writer, Jonah Weiner, hangs with Macklemore, Ryan Lewis, Macklemore’s wife, and the nude painting Macklemore has of Justin Bieber with syrup on his chest and a pancake on his nether regions.You read that 100% correctly.In Macklemore and Ryan Lewis’s recording studio is a wall of miscellany. Weiner writes, “There is a kitschy velvet painting of a bald eagle, an oil painting of Drake dancing and a transfixing rendition of a naked Justin Bieber with maple syrup pouring down his chest onto a pancake balanced on his boner.""'Ben spent a lot of time buying weird stuff on Etsy,' Lewis says.”What of this mysterious Bieber painting? Can you acquire one? Well, yes.