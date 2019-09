Though we'd rather Sansa continue to be a badass and get stuff done on her own, we also can't help but be a little excited about the possibility of these two ending up together, especially if there's actual love involved. And, let's be real, Dickon is easy on the eyes , and a sweet Tarly man who truly loves her is something Sansa deserves — I mean, obviously, she deserves much more than that, but at the very least, you know? Dickon clearly has a bigger storyline coming, and if it involves Sansa, all the better. Maybe in this marriage plot, Sansa will be more in control of how things go down since she has grown into such a smart and strong woman.