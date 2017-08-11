Over the course of the first five seasons of Game of Thrones, poor Sansa Stark was forced into not one, but two, marriage alliances. The first was with Tyrion Lannister, whom Sansa certainly didn't love, but Tyrion was at least semi-decent to her. The second was with arguably the most-hated character on the show, Ramsay Bolton. Sansa has also had to endure advances from nasty old Lord Baelish, a man who is basically just using her as a replacement for her mother, whom he was obsessed with back in the day. This young woman has been used by all sorts of men to protect their position in the game and, according to a recent fan theory, another alliance marriage could be around the corner for her.
Mashable recently alerted us to a fan theory posted on Reddit by a user named ALL_STAR_87, and the theory is all about the possibility that Sansa could soon be married once again, this time to Dickon Tarly. The theory is a bit rough around the edges, but the Redditor does make some interesting points. ALL_STAR_87 explained that, although there is currently a Tarly-Lannister alliance, Randyll Tarly, Dickon's father, is the one behind it. Dickon, however, doesn't seem that into the Lannisters at all. We also can't forget that the Tarlys did once support House Targaryen, so that could happen again.
Another important factor is that Dickon's brother is, of course, sweet Samwell, who is BFFs with Jon Snow. The Redditor wrote, "If Randyll croaks and Dickon survives there's a chance he could abandon his father's pact with the Lannisters, paving the way to reconnect with his brother Sam — who happens to have the Tarlys Valyrian steel sword... With the Starks/Targaryens looking likely to take on the walkers, Sam bringing House Tarly (and most likely the rest of The Reach) onboard would be a big strategic win."
The user ended the post by pointing out that if Dickon joins the fight in the north, he would definitely come across Sansa, and that could serve as a sort of meet-cute for "a potentially perfect partnership bringing together north and south."
Though we'd rather Sansa continue to be a badass and get stuff done on her own, we also can't help but be a little excited about the possibility of these two ending up together, especially if there's actual love involved. And, let's be real, Dickon is easy on the eyes, and a sweet Tarly man who truly loves her is something Sansa deserves — I mean, obviously, she deserves much more than that, but at the very least, you know? Dickon clearly has a bigger storyline coming, and if it involves Sansa, all the better. Maybe in this marriage plot, Sansa will be more in control of how things go down since she has grown into such a smart and strong woman.
The Reddit theory has garnered plenty of attention and, although many commenters agree that this would be an ideal way to unite House Tarly and House Stark, many others have pointed out that this might be just a bit too nice and neat for Game of Thrones.
