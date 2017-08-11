Another important factor is that Dickon's brother is, of course, sweet Samwell, who is BFFs with Jon Snow. The Redditor wrote, "If Randyll croaks and Dickon survives there's a chance he could abandon his father's pact with the Lannisters, paving the way to reconnect with his brother Sam — who happens to have the Tarlys Valyrian steel sword... With the Starks/Targaryens looking likely to take on the walkers, Sam bringing House Tarly (and most likely the rest of The Reach) onboard would be a big strategic win."