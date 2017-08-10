The Weird Thing Fans Ask Lily Collins When They Meet Her

I once went on a date with a guy who, before even saying hello, pointed out how big my eyebrows were. "My friend said I should go out with you because of your brows," he told me. It's just true that, more often than not, the amount of attention people place on bolder arches can be awkward, uncomfortable, and even sometimes negative. And apparently, actress Lily Collins can relate.
Last year, we learned that her eyebrows had their own Twitter account. A fan — or, more likely, a collection of fans — created multiple social media accounts tweeting in first person as if through the eyes of her... eyebrows. We didn't think it couldn't get any weirder than that — but then, it did.
On the The Late Late Show with James Corden, Collins, when asked about her brows, revealed an even stranger experience she's come across. "It's weird. I've done book signings and press tours where people ask to touch them. But actually weirdly enough, they don't ask to touch them. They ask to touch one. Which I think is even stranger because that's like, well, don't you want to even it out? Or like, which one do you want to touch?" she explained to Corden. "They're like 'oh my God, I love your movie, you're so great, but can I — can I touch your eyebrow?' And it's like the weirdest request." We'll say.
But how does she respond? Turns out, she almost always lets them. "I don't know what's weirder, being asked or saying 'yes.'" Sounds like it's a good time to be in Lily Collins' fan club.
