There’s A Twitter Account For Lily Collin’s Brows, Because Look At Them

While at the Sundance Film Festival, Collins joked about her arches to IMDb . “They have a life of their own, they don’t get their own title credit card but one day,” she jokes. But the true mark of fame is a parody account — and Collins has that too. “There is a Twitter account apparently dedicated to my brows. I do not tweet on it, but…. they talk about who they’ve seen today,” she explains. She even mentioned that whenever fans meet her, they almost always ask to touch her brows. Umm...