There’s A Twitter Account For Lily Collin’s Brows, Because Look At Them

Lily Collins is quickly becoming our source of nonstop beauty inspiration. The 27-year-old star is constantly switching things up, from her chrome eyes to her fiery magenta hair. But the one constant? Those bold brows. And they've developed quite the fan base all on their own.
While at the Sundance Film Festival, Collins joked about her arches to IMDb. “They have a life of their own, they don’t get their own title credit card but one day,” she jokes. But the true mark of fame is a parody account — and Collins has that too. “There is a Twitter account apparently dedicated to my brows. I do not tweet on it, but…. they talk about who they’ve seen today,” she explains. She even mentioned that whenever fans meet her, they almost always ask to touch her brows. Umm...
Getting extra bushy this month. Gotta make sure Lil stays warm through the winter.— Lily Collins Brows (@iamthebrows) December 7, 2012
Sadly, the account hasn’t been too active lately. The most recent tweet was from 2015, but after a bit of scrolling you can find some solid gems. And, considering its newfound fame, we wouldn't be surprised if it picks up again.
