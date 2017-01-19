Lily Collins’ Eye Glitter Is So Bright, You Need Shades To Look At It

Whether it's on the red carpet or at home, Lily Collins is always topping our best look lists. The reason: Girl is not afraid to take some beauty risks. From monochromatic eyes and lips, wild updos, and black lipstick, nothing is off limits. And last night was no exception. The actress posted a photo to Instagram, which shows the entirety of her eyelids drenched in glitter — and it was so good.
Her caption, "Eyes glittered shut....” felt most fitting, given Collins' seeming bolder-than-ever aesthetic. The entire look served as further proof that a little sparkle isn't just reserved for parties, runways, or the red carpet. Even better, her gilded look is easy to replicate. Just take a creamy eyeshadow formula with chunky gold flecks, and smudge it onto your lids and under your brow bone. Want to take it Lily Collins-level? Layer, then layer, then layer again.
