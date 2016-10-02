Lily Collins is not only a talented actress, model, and writer, but has also proven herself a fearless and successful hairstyle pioneer. In the past, she has rocked nearly every style, from long hair to a pixie cut. Recently, she added jet-black locks to that list.
After spending most of the summer with red hair, she recently transitioned to a darker, edgier hue and a slick style that's nothing like her usual boho chic style.
The look made its social-media debut on makeup artist Vincent Oquendo’s Instagram. He styled Collins for her front-row appearance at the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week. Her hair has a distinct Audrey Hepburn-meets-Parisian-blasé vibe that has all the hallmarks of a fashionable French look.
Lily shared her own pictures of the new style, one with her glam team and another with actress and model Hailee Steinfeld. The first picture is captioned, “My bangin' glam squad...” The image with Steinfeld reads, “We're talking serious business...”
While we may not all be casually sitting in the front row at a Valentino show, we can all agree that new hair is always serious business.
