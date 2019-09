Lily Collins is not only a talented actress, model, and writer, but has also proven herself a fearless and successful hairstyle pioneer. In the past, she has rocked nearly every style, from long hair to a pixie cut. Recently, she added jet-black locks to that list.After spending most of the summer with red hair , she recently transitioned to a darker, edgier hue and a slick style that's nothing like her usual boho chic style.The look made its social-media debut on makeup artist Vincent Oquendo’s Instagram . He styled Collins for her front-row appearance at the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week. Her hair has a distinct Audrey Hepburn-meets-Parisian-blasé vibe that has all the hallmarks of a fashionable French look.