Get Ready To See This Beauty Trend Everywhere

For the past few years, the makeup looks at runway shows have been an exciting mix of...BB cream and Vaseline. And while we've loved this lazy-girl, back-to-basics approach to beauty, it always felt like something was missing. Where were the bright colors? The graphic shapes? The — dare we say it — makeup?



Then, something amazing happened. Artists dug out the wacky colors and pigments from the very backs of their kits. Models started taking selfies. Before we knew it, there were entire fashion feeds dedicated to multi-tonal makeup, ombré lips, and perhaps the most exciting part: graphic and creative eye art. This season, artistry trumped wearability. And we couldn't get enough of it.



To celebrate, we partnered with one of these exceptional artists, Misuzu Miyake, who whipped up five eye looks that are bright, colorful, and incredibly beautiful. Then, we paired them with another major and unexpected fashion trend: bold (not dainty) accessories. Are they subtle? No. But that's kind of the whole point.



