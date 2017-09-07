Update: Nearly one month after Kylie Jenner made a birthday announcement that a portion of Lip Kit sales would be going to Teen Cancer America, she's officially released the exact number raised: half a million dollars.
"Thank you @teencanceramerica, @harryhudson, and of course YOU guys for helping me celebrate my birthday in such an impactful way!" she captioned the Instagram post. That's a hell of a lot of Lip Kits, but considering that money is going young cancer patients, we're definitely not mad about it.
This story was originally published on August 10.
When you're Kylie Jenner, turning 20 garners a little more than a Jackson in a Hallmark card. Just a couple weeks ago, the beauty mogul raked in a cool $10 million from a birthday-related promotion. So, she decided to give back by donating a proceed of all Kylie Cosmetics sales today to Teen Cancer America, a nonprofit organization that partners with hospitals across the country to create services for teens and young adults with cancer. For orders over $60, she even threw in free shipping and a gift to sweeten the deal.
Advertisement
Jenner announced the partnership on Instagram with her friend and musician Harry Hudson, who recently battled and survived cancer. "Every hour, a teen in the U.S. gets diagnosed with cancer... We're trying to bridge the gap between child and adult cancer care," Hudson explains. "Together we are spreading awareness through her product, today, on her birthday."
We absolutely love that she's using her platform and resources to help. But here's the odd part: No one knows how much she's actually donating. We contacted a representative for Kylie Cosmetics, who couldn't provide an answer at press time. We called and emailed Teen Cancer America, and the two representatives we spoke to also didn't know. "The only information that we have right now is that a portion of the proceeds from all sales from KylieCosmetics.com on Kylie's birthday, August 10, will go to Teen Cancer America," one of them wrote to us in an email. Fans even flooded her comments section, asking what "a portion" really meant. Crickets.
@kyliejenner is doing something special to celebrate her birthday! Today Kylie is donating a portion of the proceeds from all sales on KylieCosmetics.com to @teencanceramerica, an amazing organization who help improve the lives of teens and young adults with cancer. Thanks to @harryhudson and the @teencanceramerica team for helping us make a difference! ❤ We're also giving away a FREE birthday makeup bag with every purchase over $60 today only! ? #TeenCancerAmerica #HappyBirthdayKylie
At the end of the day, any amount for the cause does help. And, considering how successful her flash sales are, a portion of today's earnings is likely a lot. We also appreciate that she's raising awareness, which will hopefully encourage more people to donate and get involved. But you have to wonder why there isn't more transparency around her fundraiser, especially when we're dealing with a family who shares just about everything else.
Related Video:
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement