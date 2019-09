We absolutely love that she's using her platform and resources to help. But here's the odd part: No one knows how much she's actually donating. We contacted a representative for Kylie Cosmetics, who couldn't provide an answer at press time. We called and emailed Teen Cancer America, and the two representatives we spoke to also didn't know. "The only information that we have right now is that a portion of the proceeds from all sales from KylieCosmetics.com on Kylie's birthday, August 10, will go to Teen Cancer America," one of them wrote to us in an email. Fans even flooded her comments section, asking what "a portion" really meant. Crickets.