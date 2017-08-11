And, who else would we have to thank than the Kardashians? Kim, Khloé, and Kylie have all been seen wearing them out and about (not just while they're lounging around at home or getting their makeup done). These baggy bottoms are being incorporated into full-blown looks, usually paired with a super-tight tank or bodysuit, a simple bandeau, or an ultra-cropped cop-top. As for the shoes? They can range from flat pool-slides to sky-high stilettos. Ever think about pairing your Walmart sweatpants with five-inch Giuseppe Zanotti's? Us either.