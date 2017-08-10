You Have To See These Super-Shiny, Satiny Vans

Breaking away from the traditional canvas and leather found on most Vans, the new line-up of Old Skool kicks features a satin finish that's all parts luxury. And for $100 a pair, you can get your hands on these contrast-toned shoes: We're calling dibs on the dreamy pink pair, but the sneakers are also offered in yellow and white, black and yellow, and white, black, and red, four colorways that seamlessly mesh with your wardrobe.