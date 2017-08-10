You Have To See These Super-Shiny, Satiny Vans

If there's one thing Opening Ceremony excels at, it's releasing designs we never thought we'd desperately need. And the latest installment of the brand's ongoing Vans Shop — a curated section of best-selling Vans styles and exclusive Vans for OC styles — is everything we want (and more).
Breaking away from the traditional canvas and leather found on most Vans, the new line-up of Old Skool kicks features a satin finish that's all parts luxury. And for $100 a pair, you can get your hands on these contrast-toned shoes: We're calling dibs on the dreamy pink pair, but the sneakers are also offered in yellow and white, black and yellow, and white, black, and red, four colorways that seamlessly mesh with your wardrobe.
The Vans and Opening Ceremony partnership has become a go-to for the fashion crowd since it first launched: The pair has delivered fast-selling designs month-after-month, with this year's glitter sneakers and the monochromatic suede pack going viral. And if those are any indication, we have a feeling these shiny shoes, which will be available on Friday, August 11 exclusively at openingceremony.com, will be no different.