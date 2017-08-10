Dakota Johnson is not known for basking in the Hollywood spotlight. In fact, the last time we heard about the Fifty Shades of Grey actress was when she cut her bangs earlier this summer. Suffice to say, she keeps a low profile, and much like Alison Brie, Kristen Stewart, and Brie Larson, Johnson only comes out of the woodwork for film premieres and small events — which is how we discovered her biggest beauty tips.
Rarely do celebrities offer up any truly useful tips or tricks, but when Glamour recently spoke with Johnson about Gucci's newest perfume, she offered up an interesting answer to the famous "What's your beauty secret?" question. We'll give you some hints: It's not water, you can find it at the drugstore, and you probably left your last eye appointment with 10 samples from your doctor. Yep — it's eye drops.
The Unfit actress told Glamour that she simply can't get enough of the bright-eyed trick, "Hello, I’m Dakota, and I’m addicted to eye drops; the last time I used was 20 minutes ago. Really, I’m addicted to eye drops…. I just love the feeling of them in my eyes. It’s glorious."
It's not just eye drops, either: Johnson also told the publication that she's also stolen a beauty trick from her famous grandmother, Tippi Hedren — and it's legit. Follow the family rule and hold the mirror low — right beneath your face — and look down. This ensures your favorite mascara coats every last lash.
Does this mean we can probably find a bulk of eye drops in Christian Grey's Red Room of Pain? Maybe...
