Alison Brie’s TBT Instagram Proves She Looks Great With A Pixie Cut

Glow actress Alison Brie shared a throwback photo with her Instagram followers that proves there isn't a single hairstyle she can't pull off. The actress posted a peek into her past with her first driver's license photo taken on her 16th birthday.
Channeling the best of French new wave and Audrey Hepburn, Brie sports a gorgeously gamine pixie cut and we have to say that she is pulling it off. We could totally see her walking through the winding streets of Paris with this hairstyle — it's very Jean Seberg in Breathless. If Brie were to revisit this look, we would be all for it.
Brie has proven to be quite the hair chameleon. In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she explained the process of getting her hair permed for her role in Glow. "I brought in a picture of Sigourney Weaver from the original Alien," she shared. "We cut my hair into a shag and permed it and it was great." This isn't the first time she's experimented with her hair, the driver's license photo being proof. A quick look through her past red carpet looks shows a myriad of different styles.
This is not the first time she has surprised her fans with a new hairstyle, whether its current or a throwback. Not long after her last birthday, Brie debuted a shorter bob with bangs on her Instagram. Nowadays, she's rocking the very on trend layered lob with a sweeping side bang modeling a excellent example of how to have great hair through the various stages of growing it out. What look will she go for next? It will, undoubtedly, give us major hairstyle inspiration.
