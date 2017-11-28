Story from Beauty

Update: Just when we thought Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was finished with his tattoo's transformation, months later the actor has surprised fans again with yet another reveal — and this time, we think tattoo artist Nikki Hurtado's work here is done.
The actor posted the final image to his Instagram last night, explaining the ink in full detail: "After approximately 30 hours of tattooing (4 sessions) with my good bud and iconic artist @nikkohurtado, the story of my skull is complete. Flow of positive energy is constant thru the breathe of life. Horns always positioned forward. Not up, but forward - representing forward progress and always at the ready to dig in and dig deep. Eye is the mana - the spirit and the power. It’s everything. It’s where I draw my strength from all things I love and protect. As with my Polynesian tattoo on the left side of body, the symbolic mana lays over my heart. We all have mana. Our strength. You just have to find it."
Update (August 11, 2017): Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has finally revealed his tattoo's transformation, and... well, we did not see this coming. While we assumed he would just darken the lines of his faded ink, his tattoo artist Nikki Hurtado instead transformed the illustration into something massive, stunning, and loaded with symbolism. We're surprised it fit in one Instagram caption.
"After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned."
Um, is it just or us or does he sound a lot like his character Maui in Moana? (For reference, his character is covered in tattoos — one for every experience he's endured or obstacle he's overcome.) Check out the near-finished product below. After all, he did did allude to this being a work in progress.

Evolution of the bull. Blood, sweat & years. After 3 sessions and 22hrs of tattooing with world renowned @NikkoHurtado, the story's almost done.. Every detail is a reflection of my own personal history. From the cracks and heavy damage in the bone representing life's hard lessons I've learned over the years. Just like scars and wrinkles - I'm so grateful to have 'em because they're earned. To the horns, not pointing up or out to the side, but pointing straight ahead representing relentless energy and forward progress. The core and anchor of this image is in the eye. Look closely and you'll find the life, energy, power and you'll feel the MANA (spirit). The eye tells the story of a disruptive positive energy always ready to dent the universe. Depending on the light and angle, sometimes the energy's subtle and sometimes it's glaring. But it's always alive and ready to disrupt the universe and love and protect my family and all things I love with intense passion and gratitude. Cheers to living, learning, evolving and growing. And to the positive disrupters ready to dent the universe. #EvolutionOfTheBull #TheDisrupter #TheMana #NowLetsBreakOutTheTequila

This post was originally published on August 9, 2017.
A lot goes into being Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. After all, it's his signature arched eyebrow, buzzed haircut, and collection of tattoos that get him recognized even after so many years. (Also, the muscles... can't forget the muscles.) But among his distinct features, there's one that he is the most proud of — and he's showing it some love on Instagram. Enter: his signature bull tattoo.
In case you forgot, before Johnson was a well-known actor, he was the professional WWE star, The Rock, which is probably when you were first introduced to his shoulder tattoo. So when he decided to give the ink a makeover, his fans were all ears.
Johnson posted a video to his Instagram earlier this week discussing the major change. In the video, you can see L.A.-based tattoo artist Nikki Hurtado shaving his arm of any hairs to prep the area. "Evolution of the bull begins w/ @nikkohurtado. I've engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades. My core. Humbly, it's also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power and defiance to so many people around the world," Johnson captioned the post. He continued, "I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man. All my ink is a rite of passage and spiritual and the MANA (power and spirit) has to be right before we begin. Mana is strong with world renowned Nikko. We talked for hours about the man I am today, compared to who I once was. And who I'll always be. We all desire to grow and evolve. The mana is right.. let the blood and pain begin. #EvolutionOfTheBull."
He is certainly not a kid anymore, so we completely understand the upgrade. While he's yet to post the final results, we look forward to seeing the evolution on his social media page soon. As with his career, we're sure the best is yet to come.
