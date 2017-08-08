LuAnn De Lesseps Is In Switzerland Days After Filing For Divorce

Less than a week after filing for divorce from Tom D'Agostino Jr., LuAnn de Lesseps is in Switzerland.
The Real Housewives of New York City star posted a photo of herself hiking in Switzerland on Monday.
"Just what the doctor ordered! ❤️??? #hiking #waterfall#timetomyself #happiness ?☀️??," de Lesseps captioned the Instagram post.
De Lesseps announced her divorce filing in a tweet on Thursday.
"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," de Lesseps wrote on Twitter on August 3. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"
De Lesseps tweeted a second message on Friday, thanking fans for their support. "Thank you for the generous expression of warmth, kindness and understanding. Your support and encouragement helps me to get through," she posted on August 4.
De Lesseps and D'Agostino Jr. were married in December 2016, during a New Year's Eve ceremony in Palm Beach. "It was one of the best days of my life," de Lesseps told People of her wedding, during a January interview.
Despite her professed happiness, the duo were plagued with rumors and seeming ill will. In a July interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, de Lesseps denied reports that her marriage was on the rocks. (The couple has undergone plenty of cheating rumors during their time together.)
"We have a very passionate love affair going. And, let me tell you, we never go to bed angry. But when we do, when we wake up, we make up," de Lesseps told Cohen last month. "That's the best thing in the world. The make up part."
