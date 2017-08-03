LuAnn De Lesseps & Tom D'Agostino Divorce After 8 Months

LuAnn de Lesseps and her husband of eight months Tom D'Agostino will divorce, de Lesseps announced Thursday on Twitter.
"It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce," the Real Housewives of New York star wrote. "We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"
The two married on New Year's Eve of 2016, tying the knot in Palm Beach, Florida. Their wedding was also D'Agostino's 50th birthday.
Their relationship was regularly used as fodder for RHONY, as the two enjoyed the first few months of marriage. In an episode in June, D'Agositino joked that wearing a wedding ring was like being "a dog with a collar."
Then, in July, de Lesseps discussed her marriage on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. At the time, Page Six had just reported that de Lesseps' marriage to D'Agostino was "hanging by a thread."
"Oh, my God, that's so not right," de Lesseps, 52, said immediately. When asked about the report that de Lesseps slapped D'Agostino in public, the former countess responded, "I did not slap him. We have a very passionate love affair going. And, let me tell you, we never go to bed angry. But when we do, when we wake up, we make up."
She added, "That's the best thing in the world. The makeup part."
Before the couple even wed,De Lessep's RHONY co-star Bethenny Frankel expressed concern for the couple, who described love in their wedding vows as "reckless."
"I think you’re making a big mistake, I really do. I swear to God on my life, I really think you’re making a big mistake," Frankel said in an episode in late May.
Whatever the drama may be, we wish the best for de Lesseps and D'Agostino at this time.
