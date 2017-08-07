Reality TV may be Lauren Conrad's claim to fame, but that doesn't mean she wants her son to follow in her footsteps. In the former Hills star's recent interview with People, Conrad said she's not eager to return to reality television.
"I don't think I'm doing any more reality television that includes my personal life," the 31-year-old told the magazine. Conrad added that she wouldn't be thrilled if her son, William "Liam" James, wanted to pursue reality TV, either.
"It's not something I would encourage... but I want to support him," Conrad said of her son.
Luckily, she and husband William Tell have a while before they have to worry about their son's career ambitions. Liam is only a month old — maybe reality TV won't even be a popular genre by the time he's grown up! (Okay, it probably still will be.)
Advertisement
The former Laguna Beach star also revealed to People that she and Tell found out their baby's sex before Liam was born.
"I don't really love surprises," Conrad told the magazine. "I like to have all the information. And I was sharing my body with someone — so I wanted to know as much as possible about him."
Conrad also told People that she "always hoped [she] would have a boy."
"Boys are so fun. I was a tomboy, and I always play best with boys," she told the magazine. "When we found out, I was so excited."
Conrad's full interview — along with some sweet photos of her and baby Liam — appear in this week's issue of People, which is currently available on newsstands.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement