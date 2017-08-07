Spotted: two very funny ladies hanging out down the shore. Lena Dunham and Mindy Kaling just shared a beachside selfie, and if that's not summer goals, I don't know what is.
Dunham took to Instagram to share a pic with her pal, calling the Mindy Project creator an "honored guest." However, perhaps what Dunham really meant to write was "honored guests" — Kaling is reportedly pregnant with her first child. (Oprah Winfrey spilled the tea about her pregnancy, which pretty much no one else can say.)
Fans couldn't hold back their reactions in the comments — and plenty of people hoped the beach trip would inspire some career collaborations.
"Two of my biggest inspirations in one picture, my heart can't take it," wrote one commenter.
"Powerhouses!!!! How great would a collaboration between you two be?!," said another.
"I like this combo. I hope to see some artistic collaboration between you two! #femaleswriters #femaledirectors#womeninhollywood," added a third.
Kaling and Dunham have been pals for quite a while now: Dunham even interviewed The Office alum for Rookie back in 2013. In the intro for the interview, the Girls creator waxed poetic about her first meeting with the Hulu star:
"I started picking [Kaling's] brain on our first date (at her favorite Ethiopian restaurant, where she taught me how to order and told me I had small bones — a first!) and continue to do so today in email chains where we get to complain to each other about the day-to-day realities of running a TV show."
We may not see Dunham and Kaling hang out too often, but perhaps that will change in the future. After all, Dunham has bid farewell to her HBO series Girls, and Kaling is in the midst of wrapping up the final season of The Mindy Project. Could that leave room for a shared project? Personally, I'll settle for more selfies.
