Earlier this year, former star of The Bachelor, Chris Soules, fatally hit a tractor with his truck, causing the death of an older man. He was charged with a Class D felony for a hit and run. The charge typically results in up to five years of jail time.
Online court records state that Soules' trial is set to begin on January 18 in Des Moines, Iowa. The trial will be held in front of a jury and is expected to last around four to five days.
In his hometown of Aurora, Iowa, which is just 170 miles northeast of Des Moines, Soules rear-ended Kenneth Mosher, who was driving a tractor. This caused both vehicles to rollover into a ditch. Authorities report that Soules fled the scene, hence the charge for a hit and run.
Soules' lawyers asserted in a statement to Us Weekly "While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident." They also state that Soules attempted to resuscitate Mosher until the emergency responders arrived.
Since the accident, Soules has been under the radar. He even deleted his Instagram account. In late May, he was spotted around Iowa by a auto repair shop attendant. She reported that he seemed happy and friendly.
There's no doubt that this time has been stressful for both Soules and Mosher's family. Hopefully, knowing the trial date will bring some peace to their minds.
