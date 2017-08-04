15 Things I Can't Help But Want From Brandy Melville

I know Brandy Melville is generally for teenagers — and I am not one. I also know that there are probably more things not to like than like about the store — it's the opposite of inclusive, both in sizing and representation. But despite this, I really like a lot of its pieces — and for fall, there are a few I just can't resist.
Obviously, it's super-affordable, which is nice when I just paid rent but still want a few new T-shirts. But perhaps what draws me to it the most is that none of its pieces try too hard — and a lot of them even look vintage (which is what I tend to tell people something is when I don't want to admit where its from). Plus, its trousers, layerable dresses, and cozy basics tend to fit my petite frame pretty well considering its one-size-fits-all sizing (Short girls, this store low-key has pieces made for us!).
To convince you that, you too, should give Brandy Melville a try, ahead I've rounded up 15 fall picks from my guiltiest shopping pleasure. At the very least, maybe these pieces will make you feel like you're 18 again? Ah, those were the days...