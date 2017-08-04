This Is Going To Be Your New Favorite Lipstick — & It's On Sale This Weekend Only

I reject the idea that, for a lipstick to be considered truly stellar, it must be certified bulletproof. You can keep your long-wearing, waterproof, kiss-proof formulas, the ones that require a lip scrub, an oil cleanser, and a prayer to remove — I like my color lived-in, not lacquered on.
Maybe it’s an image thing: I just don’t want to look like the kind of woman who doesn’t leave the house without a lip-pencil sharpener and a gilded compact mirror. Rather, my desired effect is… accidental. A little rumpled, somewhere between carefree and careless, my lips “naturally” tinted as if by a handful of the ripe red cherries I crave but rarely eat because they’re, like, $14 a bag at Whole Foods.
Smashing fruits on my face is decidedly impractical, but for replicating that berry-stained, just-bitten look without a) eating berries or b) getting bitten, there is Bobbi Brown’s new Crushed Lip Color.
With a lightweight, almost balmy texture and a semi-matte finish, this moisturizing formula is about as fuss-free as lipstick gets. A single swipe is all it takes to leave lips flushed with color and stained for hours, and while it does blur and soften around the edges instead of staying crisp all day, that’s kind of the point. In fact, come to think of it, that’s the entire point.
The full 20-shade lineup has yet to hit stores or BobbiBrown.com, but starting today, you can catch an exclusive preview of five of the top picks — Babe, Regal, Cherry, Ruby, and Grenadine — on the brand's website. If you’re feeling generous (or just want a backup for yourself), pick up one tube and you’ll get a second for 25% off through this weekend only with code CRUSHEDBB25. With that kind of deal, you can have your lipstick and eat your overpriced cherries, too.
