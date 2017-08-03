The following contains spoilers for Season 7 of Game of Thrones.
After the epic fall of Highgarden in last Sunday’s episode of Game of Thrones, the future of Westeros is starting to look even more bleak. With Lady Olenna out of the game, there’s no living soul in the Seven Kingdoms left to provide a quick-witted retort, offer a knowing side-eyed glance, or sneakily produce a vial of poison for one particularly virulent boy king. But there’s still one place the Tyrell dynasty can live on: in your makeup bag, with a new eight-piece collection of brushes that each bear the emblem of one of the Great Houses.
Advertisement
With five shadow brushes, a liner brush, a brow and lash comb, and a fluffy powder brush, the Game of Thrones set from The Catch comes complete with everything you could ever need to do your face and/or come out on top in the War of the Five Kings. (Just kidding — if it were that easy, the war would have been won long before winter.) In plated metal, you’ll find the emblems from your house of choice, be it Stark, Greyjoy, Lannister, Tully, Targaryen, Baratheon, Arryn, or Tyrell.
Yes, your favorite character is probably dead (and was likely slaughtered in a brutal fashion, no less), and yes, with each passing episode the show starts to feel less like something to get excited about and more like the wake of a beloved family member, only it keeps happening every week. But there’s one important thing you might be able to appreciate once you’ve got these brushes in your kit: It’s just a TV show. Now try telling yourself that at 8:55 on Sunday, when your heart is pounding in anticipation and you’ve got a goblet of red wine so overfloweth, Cersei would no doubt approve. (As you already well know, that's not necessarily a good thing.)
Advertisement