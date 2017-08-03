Yes, your favorite character is probably dead (and was likely slaughtered in a brutal fashion, no less), and yes, with each passing episode the show starts to feel less like something to get excited about and more like the wake of a beloved family member, only it keeps happening every week. But there’s one important thing you might be able to appreciate once you’ve got these brushes in your kit: It’s just a TV show. Now try telling yourself that at 8:55 on Sunday, when your heart is pounding in anticipation and you’ve got a goblet of red wine so overfloweth, Cersei would no doubt approve. (As you already well know, that's not necessarily a good thing.)